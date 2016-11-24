10 Inspiring Book Cover Designs That Will Help Sell Books

If you want your book promotion campaign to succeed and sell well, your book will have to be able to attract readers. And one of the most important factors in being able to attract readers is by having a great book design. This is because the very first thing that a potential buyer sees when looking for a book is the book cover. And it usually takes only a few seconds for a potential buyer to decide whether he or she wants to take the trouble of going to the book shelves and have a closer look at it. Which is why it is very important that you take great care when you are designing your book cover.

You could have a professional book designer look into your work, but the factors in getting a potential readers attention is still the same. And that is to be able to create an aesthetically pleasing book design that conveys the book’s main theme. Here are some great design tips that will undoubtedly reinvigorate you as a writer.

1. Know the theme of the book

One of the most important aspects of book design is to know the main concept of the book and pattern your cover design after it. This way you can have a guide in how to create the feel of the book. Just remember that every book is different and each one should have a truly unique design.

This is one great example of knowing the theme because, it shows the peach as it should be. A huge blimp-like thing that can be inhabited by human sized beings. The title font also captures the whimsical spirit of the Roald Dahl.

This beautiful book cover uses the silhouette of a tiger as a margin and masterfully captures the feel of the story with minimal illustrations.

2. Use Photography to give your book cover design a more professional feel

Using photography helps you to give your book cover designs more texture and a more varied line up of images.

The photograph of the lighthouse serves as the main focal point of the cover and the dark shades of the lighthouse also accentuates the title and author.

3. Utilize a white space in your book design to create a focus

Using white spaces on your book design allows you to put a spotlight on the most important part of your book cover such as the book title. It also gives your book cover a more nuanced aspect to it.

This book cover is a beautiful example of utilizing a white space in book design. It highlights the title of the book while also doubling as the sea. It is a simplistic design that captures the unforgiving nature of the sea and the dangers it poses to humanity.

4. Convey a certain emotion to your audience

One of the most important aspects of book design is the ability to convey an emotion through your design. The images must be able to hold the reader’s attention and make them feel something about the images whether it is disgust, pain, or happiness. It all really depends on the design.

The cover design masterfully conveys emotion within the reader by illustrating how man can be the master of his own destiny. This is beautifully emphasized by creating the image of a man on top of a mountain.

5. Apply color to create the necessary feel for your book

Color is one of the best ways to make your book cover design pop. Just make sure that your colors match with each other because if it does not, it would look awkward and dirty.

The cover design uses calming hues of color to show the book’s emphasis on tranquility.

6. Keep color combinations simple

Your color combinations should match with one another and go well with the theme. It is usually advised that you have a primary color, and a secondary color that helps accentuate your covers design.

The cover design uses only a simple array of colors to create a beautiful contrast of bright and dark colors while creating a striking outline of a city on top of a cliff.

7. Heavily utilize typography in your cover design

You can use typography to accentuate your looks main story. Just be sure that you do it as tastefully as possible. If done incorrectly it would just look gaudy.

This book design is cleverly done by making the typography of the book a focal point while using it as a place for the author’s name.

8. Focus on a certain part of your design

It is a good idea to have a focal point in your book because it draws the reader’s eyes straight away to the book. Just be sure that the focal point is in complete alignment to your storyline. It would be weird if you wrote a book about the civil war and your focal point is a cat with a hat.

This clever book cover of Thomas Harris’ acclaimed book The Silence of the Lambs uses color variations to highlight the only image in the book. It gives it a minimalist but striking effect.

9. Give your design an interesting feel

Your book design can be anything under the sun. Which is why you should make it as interesting as possible. You can use any tool or concept that you find interesting. Just remember that the more unique your book design the better.

This book cover of Haruki Murakami’s acclaimed novel South of the border West of the Sun is quite a magnificent example of an interesting book cover. It uses a retro style and uses the contrast between the female and male face to create a mosaic like quality. It is the use of different elements that make it interesting.

10. Utilize book reviews

If your book has been reviewed, you could use them on your book cover design. Just make sure that they are well placed and the reviews are positive. It would be pretty embarrassing if you put a scathing review.

This book design uses reviews well because they are placed at the bottom of the book. The reviews extoll the books virtues and encourages readers to read it. The fact that it is placed at the bottom of the book allows it to be seen clearly but at the same time does not get in the way of the artwork.