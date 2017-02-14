20 Great Books for Cultivating Writing Skills and Creativity

Writing a book can be a very harsh process. It can be likened to a marathon race where your resolve is tested. And it takes a great deal of will power to finish it. It also takes great will power to stay motivated through the entire process.

One of the best ways ways to stay motivated is to read books that not only inspire you to write but also cultivate your writing techniques. Here is a list of great books that will help you to cultivate your creativity and writing.

Zen in the Art of Writing by Ray Bradbury

Ray Brad Bury is a prolific writer who has had around seventy years of writing experience. He has inspired an entire generation of readers to dream, think and believe.

Zen in the Art of Writing is a breath of fresh air for writers. The writing in itself shows the true beauty of the written word, and uses colorful and striking phrases that can rouse you from any writing slump.

The prose gives an intimate look on the struggles all writers face. It shows how writing is a true art form. Zen in the Art of Writing is a sweet reminder to writers everywhere to take pleasure in the written word.

Making Ideas Happen by Scott Belsky

Author Scott Belsky is a entrepreneur, investor and author. And throughout most of his career has helped organizations to make their ideas into reality.

Making Ideas Happen shows how tenacity and hard work is important. Especially when it comes to writing. This highly inspiring book shows you how to make strategies that will help you realize your writing dreams.

Where Good Ideas Come From by Steven Johnson

Steven Johnson creates a truly immersive book that shows readers how certain people, cultures and organizations are able to come up with truly great ideas.

Have you ever wondered where some of the greatest innovations of all time come from? Who created them? How they influenced human society as a whole? In Where Good Ideas Come From the author creates an illuminating book that reveals how these innovations changed the human race and made us what we are as a people.

The War of Art by Steven Pressfield

Steven Pressfield is a well known author of historical fiction. He knows full well the constant struggle authors deal with everyday. It is a battle within oneself, a battle for creative success.

The War of Art is a truly inspiring read that shows how the creative struggle can be beaten by hard work and sheer tenacity. The book is full of warrior metaphors that help push you to be the best you can be.

Jack’s Notebook by Greg Falley

Greg Folley has worked as an innovation consultant and has helped to innovate some of the worlds most prestigious companies.

In Jack’s Notebook the author shows how the author was able to use his skills in problem solving to make his plans into reality. This book is a great push for anyone who is struggling with creativity. Whether you are a writer suffering from writers block or a family going through a messy divorce this book is a must have.

Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

The flow is a mindset where your full focus is on your work and nothing else seems to matter. Next thing you know hours have passed and you have achieved your goal. This is a mindset sought by creative people all over the world.

Sadly it is not as easy to summon up as we would want. In Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience author Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi teaches you how to attain this ideal state of mind for the best creative results.

The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron

Author Julia Cameron is a highly respected author that has traveled the artist’s way for most of her life. She shows her experiences in her book The Artist’s Way.

Being a writer can be considered a journey. A journey to be the best we can be. It can be fraught with peril and rewards. This highly inspiring book shows us how we can reach our true potential if we follow the path of the writer with courage and discipline.

The Artist’s Way is in many ways the book on creativity. It is an international bestseller and countless people have used it as a guide to a creative lifestyle.

How to Get Ideas by Jack Foster

Jack Foster is a creative director for various advertising agencies with more than 40 years experience and he is now willing to share his experiences in his book How to Get Ideas.

Thinking up new ideas can be a chore. This is because truly great ideas are very hard to come by. Which is why author Jack Foster’s new book is a welcome one.

How to Get Ideas gives you the chance to think up new ideas without having to wrack your brain unnecessarily.

On Writing Well by William Zinsser

On Writing Well teaches readers how to write clearly and eliminate clutter. William Zinsser creates an easy to follow guide on how to effectively write clear and concise sentence composition.

It is a quick and concise guide to improving your writing. It points out the common writing errors that you commit and gives very good advice on how to fix it.

Writing Tools: 50 Essential Strategies for Every Writer by Roy Peter Clark

Writing Tools: 50 Essential Strategies for Every Writer is a must have for any aspiring writer. This book is a potent source of writing advice that shows readers how to reach their potential as writers.

It is a masterwork that dispenses a lifetime’s worth of creative and writing advice. It is essential for young aspiring journalist and writers.

Art Before Breakfast: A Zillion Ways to be More Creative No Matter How Busy You Are by Danny Gregory

Creativity is a must for every writer. Too bad it is not that easy to find. With Art Before Breakfast: A Zillion Ways to be More Creative No Matter How Busy You Are you have the chance to cultivate your creativity.

Danny Gregory is an innovative thinker that provides inspiration to artist all over the world. As a writer you can use the contents of this book to motivate you in your quest for excellence.

Stimulated!: Habits to Spark Your Creative Genius at Work by Andrew Pek & Jeannine McGlade

Stimulated! explores five habits that can expand your creativity. It is written in a fun and innovative manner that allows you to broaden your creative horizons in the most spontaneous way possible.

This immersive book is specially designed to get you out of a rut and prevent writers block.

Story by Robert Mckee

The author Robert Mckee has had a myriad of screenwriting workshops all over the world. And they have earned him an international reputation for influencing novices and helping future screenwriters.

The book in itself is about screen writing but it can be used for any creative endeavor. Story breaks down any story into separate parts and puts it back together. Through this book you can develop your story writing style to the best of your ability.

Daily Rituals: How Artists Work by Mason Currey

Great artists have always had a certain ritual that they always keep. Whether it is a slight mannerism or a bizarre novelty these rituals have helped them to become great in their chosen art form.

The author Mason Currey compiles the habits, routines and rituals of great artists, scientist and thinkers. If you want to follow their example read this book.

Creativity On Demand: How to Ignite and Sustain the Fire of Genius by Michael J. Gelb

As a writer you need to be able to call upon a good amount of creativity and inspiration in order to effectively write your book. Sadly though motivation can be somewhat difficult o attain.

Which is why it is Creativity On Demand: How to Ignite and Sustain the Fire of Genius is a must have. With this highly effective book on creativity you are taught to clear you mind and open the flow of creative energy.

Creative Confidence: Unleashing the Creative Potential Within Us All by Tom Kelley

Creative Confidence is a truly great book for writers everywhere. The book’s main premise is that everyone has creative capabilities. You just need to know how to utilize them. Author Tom Kelley shows you how to fully unlock your full potential.

Writing Down the Bones by Natalie Goldberg

Author Natalie Goldberg has always seen writing as a practice that helps writers comprehend their own lives. In Writing down the Bones the author urges readers not to conform to self-imposed rules. the book also encourages readers to look at writing not as a systematized concept but as a way to express yourself.

The Copywriter’s Bible by Alistair Crompton

Copy-writing is a skill that takes years to perfect. It takes excellent writing skills and the innate ability to create engaging content. With Alistair Crompton’s The Copywriter’s Bible you are given a veritable treasure trove of straight forward advice on copy-writing from the best copywriters in the business.

The New Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain by Betty Edwards

The right side of the brain has always been associated with creativity. All creative thought is influenced by the right side of the brain. The New Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain is author Betty Edwards’ revised book that draws on neuroscience research and teaches artists on how to truly tap into their creative power.

It is perfect for artists and writer alike, because it gives you greater belief in yourself and how to deepen your creative perception on the world.

The Book of Doing by Allison Arden

Can you still remember when you were a child learning to make arts and crafts and making up new games everyday. Doesn’t it make you wonder how you were able to make up those games without too much trouble.

Author Allison Arden shows how in the pursuit to live adult lives we have left behind the child-like sense of wonder. In our quest to be true adults we consider ourselves too old or to busy to be creative.

The Book of Doing is a dynamic book that shows you how to tap into your inborn creative energy. It helps you to release yourself from the shackles of doubt and to open yourself up to an enriching stream of ideas.