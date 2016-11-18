Definition of Alliteration

Alliteration is a stylistic literary device in which a number of words, having the same first consonant sound, occur close together in a series. When you use alliterations in writing, it is usually used best in poetry and prose because of its musical quality.

This makes it quite easy to remember and gives the poems more flair. It can also be used in the advertising industry because the catchiness of the words will help potential costumers remember the product. Alliterations are also quite common in children’s rhymes.

Examples of Children’s Rhymes with Alliterations

Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers.

A big black bug bit a big black dog and the big black dog bled blood.

She sells seashells by the seashore.

Lily loves the little lak.

No one knows the nameless night.

Keith can cook a crumbling cake.

Susie sings a silly song.

Examples of Alliterations in Poems

He was four times a father, this fighter prince:

one by one they entered the world,

Heorogar, Hrothgar, the good Halga

and a daughter, I have heard, who was Onela´s queen,

a balm in bed to the battle-scarred Swede

Excerpt from the Epic poem Beowulf

“What happens in the forest stays in the forest”

The trees are trimmed,

The leaves on the ground Proposing passion, sweet mist

Naked with nothing to bare or wear

Nature’s breath lightens the atmosphere

She breathes in, he breathes out

The auditory sensation of rain – drums down and deepens

The course is near its end, Deep in this forest night

A Gentleman among the trees, Hibernating new seeds

Excerpt of the poem The Forest

If I could sing a song,

It wouldn’t be just any song.

I would sing a song about a fish

A fish who is not a fish, but a whale

Not just any whale, A Narwhal

Excerpt from the poem The Narwhal Song