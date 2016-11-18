Definition of Alliteration
Alliteration is a stylistic literary device in which a number of words, having the same first consonant sound, occur close together in a series. When you use alliterations in writing, it is usually used best in poetry and prose because of its musical quality.
This makes it quite easy to remember and gives the poems more flair. It can also be used in the advertising industry because the catchiness of the words will help potential costumers remember the product. Alliterations are also quite common in children’s rhymes.
Examples of Children’s Rhymes with Alliterations
- Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers.
- A big black bug bit a big black dog and the big black dog bled blood.
- She sells seashells by the seashore.
- Lily loves the little lak.
- No one knows the nameless night.
- Keith can cook a crumbling cake.
- Susie sings a silly song.
Examples of Alliterations in Poems
He was four times a father, this fighter prince:
one by one they entered the world,
Heorogar, Hrothgar, the good Halga
and a daughter, I have heard, who was Onela´s queen,
a balm in bed to the battle-scarred Swede
Excerpt from the Epic poem Beowulf
“What happens in the forest stays in the forest”
The trees are trimmed,
The leaves on the ground Proposing passion, sweet mist
Naked with nothing to bare or wear
Nature’s breath lightens the atmosphere
She breathes in, he breathes out
The auditory sensation of rain – drums down and deepens
The course is near its end, Deep in this forest night
A Gentleman among the trees, Hibernating new seeds
Excerpt of the poem The Forest
If I could sing a song,
It wouldn’t be just any song.
I would sing a song about a fish
A fish who is not a fish, but a whale
Not just any whale, A Narwhal
Excerpt from the poem The Narwhal Song
