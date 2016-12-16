Amazon KDP Select? Let’s Take a Closer Look

There have been so many changes in the publishing landscape through the years. Some years ago traditional publishing was the only viable form of Publishing. But as the years passed publishing has changed drastically. Self-publishing has emerged and author’s nowadays have a lot more options to choose from.

With the rise of popularity of eBooks the book market scene has become even more innovative. With the invention of the Kindle eBook device people can now store thousands and thousands of eBooks in their devices.

This innovation is truly a game changer in the publishing world. This is because the eBook format has the potential to change the book format forever.

A good number of authors are having their books written through the eBook format. Companies have grown because of these needs. Foremost among these companies is Amazon Kindle which is a series of e-Readers designed and marketed by Amazon.

The company has released a number of eBook programs that have proved beneficial to eBook readers everywhere. One great example of these programs is the Amazon KDP Select.

What is KDP Select?

KDP Select is an optional program that gives you the opportunity to reach more readers and earn more money. You can enroll a single book, your whole catalog or anything in between.This program also gives you access to various services that will help you sell and distribute your eBook.

In layman terms if you enroll with Amazon KDP Select you will receive five days to make your work free and also get paid for your eBooks that are lent through the Amazon Prime Library. The five free days can be very useful if you know how to use them. Such as garnering reviews and offering free reads to your fan base. You can also offer free reads to those who sign up for your mailing list. KDP is truly the most effective when it comes to increasing sales.

How much can you get in Royalties ?

Enrolling in KDP Select makes your book eligible for 70% royalty earnings on sales to customers in Brazil, Japan, India, and Mexico. Even better you can even earn your share of the KDP Select Global Fund amount when readers choose and read more than 10% of your book from Kindle Unlimited, or borrow your book from the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library

How do you enroll?

All authors and publishers, regardless of where they live, are eligible to enroll their books in KDP Select.

The only books ineligible for enrollment are those for which you do not have exclusive rights for the primary content of the book. Other factors, including royalty option, price, genre, etc., do not impact a book’s eligibility.

Who should enroll in KDP select?

Although KDP Select is a great program for authors everywhere, its exclusivity rule may alienate some authors out there. Which is why it is a good idea to know if this program is really for you. Here are examples of people who should enroll in KDP Select.

New authors who want to set up a larger readership for their books.

Well known authors who want to jump start a new book.

Authors of a series of books who want a steady readership.

What are its features?

It allows you to market your book in a more efficient manner and earn more money in the long run.

Signing up in KDP Select gives you the opportunity to use a new set of promotional tools such as Kindle Countdown Deals and Free Book Promotion.

You should keep in mind though that should you enroll with KDP Select your book will remain for sale through the Kindle store only.

You have the option make up to 10% of your books available on other sites as well and you can also distribute your book through any form other than digital.

Advantages

You can earn a share of the KDP Select Global Fund based on how many pages costumers read of your book

Enrolling with KDP Select also includes your book in Kindle Unlimited which is a subscription program that allows readers to read as many books as they want.

Being enrolled in KDP Select also includes your book in the Kindle Owners Lending Library which is a huge archive of books that Amazon Prime members can choose one book from with no due dates.

Disadvantages

The exclusivity rule for Kindle may prove disadvantageous to you as a writer. Although Amazon may be big in the US and UK, there are still other countries that your book may not reach. This is because some countries use other devices and retail stores.

The exclusivity rule may also limit your book’s range. Although your book is well represented by being part of Kindle Unlimited and Kindle Owners Lending Library, being unable to sign up with other eBook publishers stifles your book’s potential for growth a bit.

Should you enroll with KDP Select?

It all really depends on what you are looking for in eBook publishing. The KDP Select program does offer various advantages that would help increase your readership and earn more money. But there are some aspects of the program that you may find too constricting. Such as the exclusivity rule and the limited marketing range in some countries. All in all, it is up to you to weigh the pros and cons of the program and decide if it is really for you.