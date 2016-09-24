What Are the Best Book Review Sites for Bibliophiles?

Have you ever had a difficult time in picking out a new book? Have you ever gone to a bookshop and looked to the bookshelves and see a lot of new books?

You are itching to buy one but you can’t just seem to make up your mind.

In these instances you would usually ask family or friends and ask them for their thoughts on these books. But sometimes your family and friends are just as confused about the merits of the books as you are.

Being a bibliophile you really want to pick the best book. But which one?

This is why you should look to book reviews to give you advice on which books are worth buying.

Book Reviews are a form of literary criticism in which a book is analyzed based on content, style, and originality. Its length can vary from a single paragraph to a substantial essay. Book Reviews are usually used by authors as a means to gauge their work and if possible to garner praise and constructive criticism from other writers.

Book reviews are in a way critical to the success of a book.

And through the years these sites have helped authors with advice and reviews to make their books more popular. Of course not all book review sites are trustworthy. Some sites like Kirkus and New York Times are legitimate book review sites whose recommendation can add a shine to any writing career.

On the other hand there are some sites, who although claim to be legitimate are in truth untrustworthy and biased.

This is why you should be very careful when it comes to choosing a book review site. But aside from the legitimacy of book review sites have you ever wondered though which sites are the bests?

Here is a short list of these review sites and their characteristics and specialties.

Goodreads is by far one of the largest sites in the world and practically millions of people are using this site as a way to peruse and critique their fellow author’s work.

All in all Goodreads is like a combination of social media and book review site. This is a very popular book review site that allows authors to interact with one another and give each other tips on writing and moral support.

Kirkus Reviews is technically an institution when it comes to book review sites. It was founded around 1933 and has critiqued and made reviews for countless authors through the years.

It has covered some of the most highly regarded books through the years has a reputation of being unbiased and accurate about their reviews on certain books. It also gives industry professionals a peek at what books are popular today.

BookLikes is relatively new compared to other book review sites but this Polish based company has incorporated new elements into their services. BookLikes offers its users a greater scope by creating book blogs rather than profiles.

The New York Times is by far one of the most well respected book review sites and has some of the most talented book review writers. The New York Times offers readers with highly detailed reviews on books and to date has one of the largest number of reviews in circulation. Their reviews are predominantly stated in a scholarly way and captures every nuance of the books they review.

In many ways the New York Times is a highly respected institution when it comes to book reviews and countless people have used their reviews on many famous books for many years.

BookPage is above average when it comes to book reviews which includes sections on children’s books, blogs and a newspaper. This book review site is trustworthy and the content is quite well made.

Omnivoracious is technically a blog for book reviews. The staff of this certain book review site is usually made up highly motivated book editors whose main aim is to spread the beauty of the written word through news, reviews, interviews, and more.

Bookreporter is a well-made site that has reviews with polls and blogs that are made for highly passionate readers.

All in all these Book review sites each have their own respective styles of presenting books and covers various genres that are more complementary to their sites.

If you are a self-published author and need the services of a well-respected book review site, these sites are all more than capable of fulfilling your book review needs. Just be sure to take into account their characteristics and specialties for the best book review possible.

How about you? What is your best book review sites?