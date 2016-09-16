The Main Factors That Stop Readers from Finishing Books

Has this scenario ever happened to you?

You just got a new book that has been getting rave reviews from bloggers all over the net.

You have been waiting for this book for months and friends have been singing its praises for a pretty long time.

You get home and you make yourself a comfortable little nook where you can just curl up and relax.

You even prepare snacks and refreshments so that you can read it for as long as you can.

It is here! At Last!

You think to yourself that you are so lucky to read this wonderful book. Then you start reading it and then a gut wrenching feeling starts at the pit of your stomach.

You realize that the book is bad. You think to yourself, maybe it’s only bad at the beginning and you continue to read onward.

From here you start to see things you don’t like about the book. You still continue to read as if you are looking for sunlight on a dark day.

But ultimately you lose all interest in the book and store it away for future use, only to leave it in the shelf to gather dust.

This is a common problem for some readers. It is a problem that they can’t seem to finish reading certain books no matter how respected nor loved their authors are.

In truth there are various reasons why some people stop reading books. They are listed below.

The story is too convoluted

This is pretty common, especially in novels.

It would feel as if the author is trying to be needlessly complex and the story in itself has too many dialogues that are totally unnecessary for the overall plot of the story. Even worse, there are too many sub-plots within the story that does not complement or even connect to the main story.

Having a convoluted plotline destroys the integral push of the story and leaves it stagnant and in the end dragging.

The characters are boring

One of the major pitfalls when it comes to writing a memorable book is the inability to create engaging and relatable characters.

Characters are very important when it comes to the success of a book, because they are the pieces upon which a writer can move the story through. They also give nuance and texture to the story.

One example of bad character creation is if a character is too bland or one dimensional. Another example of bad character creation is the use of age old clichés that serves to further intensify the predictability of a character.

Even worse some authors tend to overdo certain characteristic of a character that in the end the character becomes annoying and hateful.

A dragging pace

There is a difference between good and well-considered pacing and just plain old dragging pacing.

In a well-considered pace the pace is deliberately slowed a bit because it give the author a chance to lay out the main plot and give the characters a chance to show their personalities and goals.

Then there is the dragging pace, where the pace is bogged down by the plot itself. The plot is plagued by events and cliché’s that tend to have no consequence to the main story.

The story lacks heart

One of the things that a reader is looking for in a book is heart.

It is the ability to make the reader care about the story or the characters without coming off as too cheesy.

This also means that the story should be able to evoke emotion from readers. Worst case scenario is if the readers feel that the story is too wooden or artificial and decides that it’s not the story for them.

What should be taken into consideration is that no matter how technically perfect the prose may be nor how well written the sentences are, it is all for naught if it cannot pull heartstrings.

Poorly executed dialogue

Nothing is more awkward and off-putting than a book with bad dialogue.

Imagine reading an exchange between the two main characters of a book and instead of the conversation drawing you in the dialogue is corny and annoying. It just seems to go on and on without doing anything for the main storyline.

There are also some instances where characters call each other by their full names, which is pretty awkward if put in a day to day setting.

The story is too genre dependent

This sometimes happens when a story becomes too dependent on its genre and resorts to predictable lines and stories that are borderline copies of well-known books of the genre.

One example would be the overuse of starships and laser swords for science fiction books.

Although it is not against the rules to follow tried and tested writing tropes, it is still considered unoriginal to always use them.

If you are going to be a writer, better be an original one.

The prose comes out pretentious

It is not a crime to use intricate words that add depth and culture to your book, but it is best to avoid words that do not match the overall theme of your book.

It not only destroys the tone of your book but gives it a pretentious tone that most readers may find annoying due to its lack of substance.

All in all the most important thing to remember is that the main intent of an author in publishing a book is to have his or her book read. Anyone that is thinking of reading a book should always take these rules to heart.