R.L. Stine to Write Comic Book Series for Marvel

The Marvel Company has once again followed a trend of getting writers who have had no prior connections with comic books. In truth though this strategy has paid off in the past, with examples being Ta-Nehisi Coates who wrote the story for the acclaimed Black Panther series and Chelsea Cain who wrote the story for the highly successful Mockingbird series. And Marvel has not slowed down a bit, with their newest acquisition being R.L. Stine himself.

R.L. Stine is renowned for his ability to create a scary story, he is particularly famous for the Goosebumps and Fear Street series that has scared a multitude of children all over the world. He is known as one of the most prolific horror writers of his time. In short the name R.L. Stine is synonymous with Horror stories. His ability of creating immersive stories of horror and suspense is quite well known. Although he has no prior experience in writing a comic book, his work is sure to give comic book fans quite a scare. Having first started out as a humorist and writer for various shows and movies, his past work and experience truly speaks for itself.

As of now the 73-year old author has kept mum on the subject of his comic book only saying “I’m writing a series of comic books for Marvel—my first comics ever. But I’m not allowed to talk about them yet.”