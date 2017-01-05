As a writer you are following a path that has been tread by many great men and women. Great writers have made great contributions to humanity by creating inspiring works of literature that have not only entertained and educated a huge number of people through the centuries, but has also shaped the mindsets of an entire generation of writers. Great writers like Alexander Dumas, Arthur Conan Doyle and a multitude of others have undoubtedly left their mark on history. And believe it or not so can you. All you really need is to have the proper mindset. Here are some truly unique ways to motivate yourself as a writer.

Think long term

Most people are perpetually locked in the present. Their decisions are overly influenced by the most immediate event; they easily become emotional and ascribe greater significance to a problem than it should have in reality. ― Robert Greene, Mastery

One of the most frequent mistakes done by some writers is that they have a short sighted look on the art of writing. Although it is good that you are focused and optimistic about your present book. You have to take a more forward looking approach. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. If one of your books does not sell well, don’t dwell on it. Learn from your mistakes and keep going forward. Take the writing process as a journey. With many pitfalls and obstacles. The most important thing is that you always keep looking forward and enjoy your journey as a writer, triumphs and failures all.

Think outside the box

Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. – Erich Fromm

Do not limit yourself to the parameters of conventional writing. Remember that only those who have the courage to try new thing are the ones who truly succeed and innovate in their work. Take for example the Wright Brothers. They are credited as the inventors of the world’s first flying machine. But their journey is not an easy one. Not only were they given the gargantuan task of figuring how to get their airplane up and running, they were also given a lot of criticism for the many failed attempts they conducted before their eventual triumph. Thus you should always try to think outside of the box, Innovate in your writing. Don’t let yourself get bogged down by naysayers and doubters.

Take inspiration from your own roots

A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. – Marcus Garvey

Be proud of your heritage and culture and draw inspiration from it. This is important because in order for you to create your own style of writing, you have to be firmly grounded on who you are. Your culture and upbringing will tell you who you are and will also form the foundation of most of your stories in the future. One such example is Bernard Cornwell, who is the greatest Historical novelist of his time. He grew up in Great Britain and developed a love of military history through the years. He has always dreamed of being a soldier. These dreams were unfulfilled because of his bad eyesight. Instead he used his love for military history to create great literature.

Visit art exhibits and listen to classical music

When I say artist I mean the one who is building things … some with a brush – some with a shovel – some choose a pen. – Jackson Pollock

As a writer you are also an artist. The pen is your brush, your book your canvas, your word is your paint. This is why you should also take time to enjoy other forms of art. Go to art exhibits and breathe in the culture and passion that have been poured into these magnificent works of art. Listen to Beethoven, Mozart and Bach. Compare their works, make notes and bask in their genius. As a writer you should be able to appreciate their work and use it as inspiration for when you write a story.

Pick a genre and master every facet of it.

The truth is that creative activity is one that involves the entire self – our emotions, our levels of energy, our characters, and our minds. ― Robert Greene, Mastery

Although a good number of writers have crossed over to different genres they each have a specialty. Which is why you have to master your chosen genre. If you want to write a poetry book, master your poetry and write poems every day. If you want to write a religious book, read the bible and make new discoveries and concepts that will make your readers think. In short be fully enmeshed in the process.

Great writers such as Stephen King and Neil Gaiman have made their careers by writing horror and fantasy books respectively and although they did branch out and wrote books for other genres, they are still remembered for their specialties. Master your genre and you will reach great heights as a writer.